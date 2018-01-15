CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Medical students and staffers from Rush University will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with health care service.

Dr. King said “of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”

That quote is on the t-shirts that Rush students, faculty, and staffers are wearing on Monday.

Director of Community Engagement Sharon Gates said some will be at Mt. Olive Church in Austin doing heart, cholesterol, and BMI screenings.

“And then they are going to take the information, drop it into an app and determine the changes you need to make within the next five to 10 years or else something negative might happen,” Gates said.

Students and staff will also feed people at a homeless shelter, conduct screenings for formerly homeless women at a Humboldt Park apartment complex, and collect toiletries for veterans.

“This is really who we are at Rush. Service is such a big part of our culture,” Gates said in a statement. “Our students want to know, ‘How can I make some kind of impact on the community with the talent I possess?’”

Rush University students chose to honor Martin Luther King Jr. eight years ago as a day of service by giving their time to the underserved community. Over the years, several student groups have taken the lead in planning, according to Rush.

“This is all about Doctor King’s mission. And we live it, we breathe it everyday. Not just today,” Gates said.