CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago firefighters rescued an elderly man from a house fire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood Tuesday.
The 72-year-old was trapped on the second floor of a house in the 7300-block of South May Street. He was unresponsive until fire crews performed CPR.
“They knew exactly where to go,” Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. “In fires, seconds make a difference. And in this case, that apparently is absolutely true, because the man was unresponsive, but they were able to get him back.”
Paramedics transported the man in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.
Langford said firefighters discovered a working smoke detector in the kitchen, but not on the upper floors where the man was found.
The fire began in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.