CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Dozens of Chicago police officers and retirees were on-hand Tuesday at the Criminal Courts Building where convicted cop killer Jackie Wilson is having a hearing to determine whether he’ll get a new trial.

The Fraternal Order of Police encouraged officers to show up for Tuesday’s hearing.

Before the hearing began, Judge William Hooks read an order threatening contempt of court to any Chicago police officers who had not checked his or her weapon before entering court.

Jackie Wilson, 57, sat in court with his attorney wearing black and off-white striped prison clothing with the letters DOC, which stands for Department of Corrections, on the back.

Wilson contended he, like his brother, Andrew, was beaten into confessing by Lt. Jon Burge’s Area Two detectives.

Attorney Sammy Lacey, a black, former Area Two detective testified on Tuesday. He was assigned to Area Two 36 years ago when Officers Richard O’Brien and William Fahey were shot to death.

Lacey testified black detectives were not allowed on, what was referred to as Jon Burge’s “A-Team,” which Lacey said stood for “A-kicking Team.” He said the A-Team was the only unit assigned murder cases.

Lacey indicated he and a couple of other black detectives had complained to a higher-up that blacks were excluded from investigating murders. He said that, when Lt. Burge found out, he “jumped on us” and said they’d gone “outside the chain of command.”

He testified that, at a colleague’s retirement party, Burge called Lacey “a racist.” Lacey said that, a higher ranked police official then looked over at Lacey and, referring to Jon Burge, said “We know who’s the racist.”