SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Junior Ray Spalding scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, senior Quentin Snider matched a career high with 22 points and Louisville pulled off an 82-78 double-overtime win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

The victory by the Cardinals (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) spoiled the return of Matt Farrell for the Irish (13-6, 3-3) in front of a sellout crowd.

Farrell, who missed the previous three games with an ankle sprain, scored 23 points and dealt eight assists. He went just 2 of 14 from the field (both 3-pointers) after halftime.

Martinas Geben, highlighted by some dominant play in the extra sessions, finished with career highs of 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Irish. He was 10 of 13 from the field.

Farrell missed a 3-pointer from the left corner as regulation expired and was off on a possible game-winning shot with 2.2 seconds left in the first OT.

Louisville, a game behind 5-0 Virginia in the ACC, won at Notre Dame for the first time since February 1994, ending a streak of six straight losses at Purcell Pavilion.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals face the relative meat of their league schedule over their final 13 regular-season games, but have proven effective on the road of late. They recently took No. 20 Clemson to the wire and last week downed then-No. 23 Florida State before beating ND in a hostile environment. Five of their remaining contests will likely be against ranked clubs, including a pair against No. 2 Virginia and a trip to No. 5 Duke.

Notre Dame: Farrell’s return lent some stability for the Irish, even with All-American Bonzie Colson still out and expected to possibly miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot. ND tried four different lineups in its four games since Colson’s injury heading into Thursday, before Farrell’s return allowed them to repeat a lineup.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals host Boston College on Sunday.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit No. 20 Clemson on Saturday.

(© 2018 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)