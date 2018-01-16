CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers should use caution traveling on snow-covered roads as scattered snow showers and sub-zero windchills are expected to continue affecting the Chicago area throughout Tuesday.
More than three inches of snow had fallen over the Chicago area by midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. It continued throughout the morning, coating roads with a fresh layer of snow ahead of the rush-hour commute.
Up to two additional inches of snow could fall over the city area throughout Tuesday, mostly before noon, according to a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook and Lake counties. After that, the snowfall should travel into parts of northwest Indiana, where a winter storm watch is in effect through Tuesday night.
The weather service warned of hazardous conditions on snow-covered roads throughout the snowfall.
An elevated cold risk is in effect for the area lasting until Thursday, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the weather service. A high of 24 degrees is forecast for Tuesday with windchill values as low as 4 degrees below zero. At night, temperatures could reach a low of 10 degrees with windchills as low as minus 2 degrees.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high of 21 degrees, according to the weather service. That sunshine and warmth should continue through the end of the week with Thursday reaching a high of 32 degrees and Friday reaching a high of 38 degrees.
