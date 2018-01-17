CHICAGO (CBS) — Seventeen workers were transported Wednesday to area hospitals, after falling ill at a meat packing plant in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Chicago officials responded to the Chicago Meat Authority, 1120 W 47th Pl., to a call for employees complaining of feeling dizzy, with some experiencing chest pain. Upon arrival officials found several workers suffering from breathing related issues. The incident looked to be related to a carbon dioxide leak caused from a malfunctioning fan.
According to CFD, when carbon dioxide mixes with water vapor it turns into carbonic acid and can cause irritation.
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Chicago Fire Media tweeted there have been a total of 17 transports to area hospitals and one refusal. Eight of the transports were in good condition, five in fair-to-serious condition and four in serious condition, according to CFD.