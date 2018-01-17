(CBS) – Two men – and at least one gun – have targeted businesses up and down Western Avenue.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.
Chicago police are warning shops in the area of 78th and Western to be cautious.
One worker is all too familiar with their rash of crimes. Two mean posing as cell phone customers committed an armed robbery Friday afternoon.
On surveillance video, the manager of a MetroPCS finds himself at gunpoint and is ordered to the ground. One robber takes the crime to the back room — then takes cash — and boxes of phones before taking off
Michael Powell says the robbers spent about an hour shopping before swiping a few hundred in cash and products.
Chicago police say on Jan. 5, only two stores away, one of the suspects robbed South China Kitchen.
Police say that suspect and the second man were involved with at least one more incident, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact them.