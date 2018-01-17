By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Bears are hiring a familiar name to their coaching staff, tabbing Shane Toub as an offensive assistant, a source confirmed. He is the son of current Chiefs and former Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub, whom Matt Nagy worked with in Kansas City.
Toub spent last year as a graduate assistant at the University of Illinois, where he worked with former Bears coach Lovie Smith. A Dayton alum, he played center in college for the Flyers.
Since being named Bears coach last week, Nagy has added several former Smith assistants to his staff, including Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach, Charles London as running backs coach and Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator.
On Thursday, Nagy will introduce his three coordinators to the media at Halas Hall.
