(670 The Score) The Blackhawks fear that goalie Corey Crawford may miss the rest of the season with vertigo-like symptoms, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and the Sun-Times’ Mark Lazerus reported.
Crawford, 33, has been sidelined since leaving mid-game in a loss on Dec. 23. The team hasn’t revealed any details other than to cite that he’s suffering from an upper-body injury. He’s been on injured reserve since Dec. 27.
When Crawford was out for about a month late in the 2015-’16 regular season, it was because of vertigo-like symptoms, the Sun-Times reported.
Crawford has a 2.27 goals allowed average and a .929 save percentage in 28 games this season.
Struggling at 22-17-6, the Blackhawks are three points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.