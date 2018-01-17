(WBBM Newsradio) — Several hundred people ignored the wind and cold Tuesday evening to rally in Daley Plaza and march near Trump Tower to call on Washington to help hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
The rally began early in Daley Plaza. The protesters marched up Dearborn and east on Wacker Drive until they were across the river from Trump Tower, where demonstrators offered a brief prayer before disbanding.
The CEO of the Illinois Coalition on Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Lawrence Benito, accused President Trump of “moving the goalposts” when it appeared a bipartisan extension of DACA was possible.
Several of the so-called “Dreamers” expressed both hopes for the future and fears of what could happen if families are separated.
“We want a clean Dream,” Benito said, saying it must not be weighted down by border wall legislation or other unrelated measures.