CHICAGO (CBS) — A Doppelganger trend is flooding social media feeds.
With the Google arts and culture app, users to snap a selfie and the app finds a match from a painting, CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.
“I thought it was really cool, it made me want to try it to see who I looked like,” said Elizabeth Rosales, who was visiting the Art Institute.
The app tops the list of downloads this week, but it’s not widely available in Illinois, reportedly because of the state’s privacy rules dealing with biometrics, which includes face recognition.
In a tweet, Google said it is working on expanding accessibility.
“I think it does a lot of good because it brings people like me who don’t really know that much about art to be interested in it,’ said Rosales.
Some fans were disappointed the app isn’t yet available here.
“That’s a shame because it seems like it’s really fun and really unique way to get people to engage with the arts,” said artist Jonathan Grant.