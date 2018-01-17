CHICAGO (CBS) — Professional and amateur astronomers in Chicago and across the Midwest spotted a bright fireball in the sky Tuesday night as a large meteor came crashing to Earth.

The meteor flashed across the sky around 7 p.m. Chicago time. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 355 reports about the fireball, which was primarily spotted in Michigan, but also spotted in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Ontario.

“It just blew up, and it lit up like a ball of fire, and then it just went down, and it looked to me like it landed nearby in the suburbs, but I guess it’s just across the sky,” said Jose Lara, who spotted the meteor near west suburban Brookfield. “It was something I had never seen anything like that, so it was pretty cool.”

Several videos of the meteor were posted on YouTube and Twitter, including footage from the dashboard camera of a police cruiser in Kalamazoo.

Mike Narlock, head of astronomy at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, said the meteor was so bright, it briefly appeared to be daytime for some viewers.

“This one seems to have happened quite a distance up in our atmosphere, as evidenced by the fact that folks in Chicago saw the light,” he said.

Some witnesses reported hearing a boom as the meteor appeared. The American Meteor Society said that was the sound of the meteor breaking up as it penetrated the atmosphere.

The brightness of the fireball suggests the meteor was a fairly large rock, and meteorites likely are on the ground near where it was spotted.