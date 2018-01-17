Filed Under:Harry Caray's Seventh Inning Stretch, Kerry Wood, Wood Family Foundation, Woody's Winter Warmup

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — For another year coming off a great Chicago Cubs season, fans joined Kerry Wood for the Wood Family Foundation’s 7th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up event.

The event invited fans to enjoy a night out with drinks served by current and former Chicago Cubs players, along with other Chicago sports’ celebrities past and present from the Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks; and other local celebrities. Plus a live auction filled with great Chicago Cubs items. All proceeds benefited the Wood Family Foundation, that supports the growth and development of youth in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood with its afterschool and summertime mentoring program, Pitch In.

The 7th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up took place Friday, Jan. 12 at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch and Chicago Sports Museum at Water Tower Place. The event successfully raised over $150,000, with a record number of $11,000 raised in tip money at the bar and over $20,000 raised at the live auction.

WBBM’s very own Lisa Fielding was behind the bar serving up drinks along side other radio personalities and sports celebrities; and US99’s Stylz and Roman were the hosts of the night, bringing energy and keeping it high throughout the night.

Here’s a look at the 7th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up:

Cubs’ players and other celebrities took selfies with fans at the bar.

Some were even lucky enough to score an autograph…

And of course, they worked for tips that went to a good cause…

There was a red carpet…

The Suburban Cowboys performed.

And it was a good time had by all thanks to the Wood Family Foundation.

Photos provided to WBBM from the Wood Family Foundation. Credit: Jan Salazar Photography

