CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of police officers from around the country were in Chicago on Wednesday, to learn how new tactics and technology have been helping the city do better at fighting violent crime.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was hosting the crimefighters conference Wednesday night at the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

Last year, Chicago was drawing headlines for the soaring number of shootings and murders. At the conference, Johnson will tout a 25 percent reduction in shootings in some of the city’s most violent neighborhoods, and a 15 percent drop in the number of murders across the entire city.

The superintendent believes the drop in shootings was the result of the city’s growing smart policing strategy.

The main focus has been the creation and expansion of strategic decision support centers in several police districts. Also known as “situation rooms,” the first such centers were opened in the districts with the highest violent crime rates.

The situation rooms use ShotSpotter gunshot detection systems that can triangulate the precise location of gunfire, and allow officers to respond more quickly to shootings.

The first support centers opened in January 2017. Eight districts now have installed the situation rooms. Another four districts were slated to open support centers by the end of 2018.

In addition to ShotSpotter technology, the support centers allow officers to monitor a network of surveillance cameras, license plate recognition software, the location of police units, and incoming calls for service. The screens inside each center are updated every 30 seconds, and the rooms are staffed 24 hours a day.

The centers also use a program called “hunch lab,” which is supposed to predict where violence might occur, based on previous police calls.

“Over the last year, targeted data-driven enforcement has been the centerpiece of CPD’s crime strategy, which has been supported by significant investments in technology,” Johnson said. “These investments have made us more predictive and more proactive, especially in districts that have presented historical challenges with violence.”

Grand Crossing District Cmdr. Gloria Hanna said the new support center already has made a difference in her district since it began operating in November.

“We’ve leveraged the power of data, proactive policing, and the support and partnership of the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab to implement a tech-based strategy that is making neighborhoods safer,” she said.

Chicago was the first city in the U.S. to open strategic decision support centers. Officials said police leaders from Los Angeles and more than a dozen other cities now want to see how the centers work, so they can employ similar crime reduction strategies in their cities and towns.