(670 The Score) Upon a second round of medical evaluations, Bulls point guard Kris Dunn on Thursday was placed in the league’s concussion protocol, a day after taking a nasty face-first fall to the floor in a loss to the Warriors. He’s out indefinitely.

Dunn chipped and dislocated his two front teeth after losing his balance upon dunking and awkwardly hitting the hardwood with just under three minutes left Wednesday night. The impact was such that Dunn’s teeth took a small chunk out of the United Center hardwood. On Thursday, his teeth were stabilized and splinted with braces.

Kris Dunn fell on his face after dunk pic.twitter.com/6v1xMDjgUN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 18, 2018

The Bulls’ initial postgame evaluation indicated Dunn didn’t have any concussion symptoms, but upon re-evalation a day later, he’s been placed in the concussion protocol. Dunn won’t travel with the team to Atlanta for Saturday’s game. After that, Chicago plays at New Orleans on Monday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday before returning home.

To clear the concussion protocol, a player must be without concussion symptoms and complete the return-to-play exertion protocol that involves various physical activities such as biking and agility work.

Dunn is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 43.3 percent. He missed the season’s first four games with an open dislocation of his finger and then one game in late December with knee soreness.

Dunn wasn’t available to speak with reporters postgame Wednesday.

“He’s a really though kid,” teammate Zach LaVine said. “Whenever he does something, he does it to the extreme. He did the (open dislocated) finger and now the face.

“He’s got some strong teeth. He must be drinking milk and everything.”

