CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 600 students will be looking for a new school in the fall, after the Chicago Archdiocese announced it will close five Catholic schools at the end of the school year.

Holy Cross School in Deerfield, Incarnation School in Palos Heights, Our Lady of the Ridge School in Chicago Ridge, St. Cyprian School in River Grove, and St. Michael the Archangel School in the South Chicago neighborhood will close due to low enrollment and financial difficulties, according to the archdiocese.

The schools notified families on Wednesday.

“I recognize this is hard news to hear. In making this decision we factored the importance of having strong alternative Catholic schools nearby where your children can continue to obtain academic and spiritual formation,” Catholic Schools Supt. Dr. Jim Rigg said in a letter to parents.

At Incarnation, 142 students are enrolled at the school, but next year’s enrollment is at 112. On top of that, the school only raised $153,000 of the $600,000 needed to cover operating costs.

Parents begged for an extension to raise money, and planned to meet during Thursday morning mass to discuss options for keeping the school open.

At St. Cyprian, only 101 students registered for next year.

The five schools will permanently close on June 30.

The closings will bring the number of Catholic Schools in Cook and Lake counties to 209 next school year.

The archdiocese also announced three parishes on the South Side will merge. St Joachim’s Church and St. Felicitas Church will close on July 1, 2019, and will be consolidated into St. Ailbe’s Church under one pastor and staff.