Filed Under:armed robbery, Crime, Elgin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was charged with robbing another person at gunpoint Sunday morning in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded at 11:43 a.m. to a call of an armed robbery in the 700 block of Terrace Court, police said.

Cecil R. Palmer, of Elgin, had struck the other person with a handgun before making off with their personal property, police said. The person was treated at the scene for injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

cecil r palmer Man Charged With Armed Robbery In Elgin

Cecil R. Palmer (Source: Elgin Police)

The victim knew Palmer and identified him as the robber, police said. He was then taken into custody and charged with a felony count of armed robbery.

Palmer is being held at Cook County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. His next court date was set for Feb. 8.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch