(CBS) – A Chicago police officer was injured Thursday evening when a man tried to light a fire on a Red Line train on the North Side.
The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the Argyle Station in the Uptown neighborhood.
A man tried to start a fire while aboard a train. A Chicago police officer tackled the man, and the officer sustained a shoulder injury, sources have told CBS 2. The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.
The man who tried to light the fire was taken into police custody and sent to Weiss Memorial Hospital.
No passengers were injured. Further information was unavailable.
The CTA temporarily bypassed the station as police responded.