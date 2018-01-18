CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — If you live in west suburban Saint Charles and someone calls you demanding immediate payment for city services, don’t do it. It’s a scam, as WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
The St. Charles Utility Billing office has received numerous reports from residents of scammers posing as representatives of the city. Callers leave voicemails demanding immediate payment of utility bills. The callback number and the caller id number lead back to the real St. Charles switchboard number, but it is all a hoax. City spokesperson Lisa Garhan said the scam artists want your credit card information.
“We are more than willing to work with people and we will never, ever demand payment over the phone or we are going to shut off power. That’s just not how we operate,” Garhan said.
“If you ever question a call that you get, you can hang up immediately and notify our St. Charles police.”
Real notices are sent by U.S. mail. Garhand said if you get such calls to make one yourself to the police.
If you ever have questions about your rates or bill, call the St. Charles Utility Billing office directly at 630.377.4426 or email utilitybilling@stcharlesil.gov.