(CBS) — A Cook County judge has freed a man who spent 21 years in prison after the man claimed Chicago police tortured him during his interrogation for a double murder.
Jamie Hauad claimed police sliced the tips of his shoes with a paper cutter during questioning about two 1997 gang-related killings in Avondale.
The Illinois Torture and Relief Commission ruled there was credible evidence Hauad was tortured.
Hauad’s mother, Anabel Perez, says she knew her son would someday get justice.
Cook County prosecutors agreed to Hauad’s release but did not acknowledge his innocence.
Hauad’s attorneys say now they’ll work to clear his name.