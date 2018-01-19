(670 The Score) 670 The Score will carry 10 Cubs games in spring training.
The first broadcast on the 670 airwaves will be Feb. 24, when the Cubs host the Rangers at Sloan Park. The Cubs’ spring opener comes against the Brewers on Feb. 23.
Cubs coverage in some broadcast format will be available on every game day. Cubs.com will carry 24 Internet radio broadcasts, while WGN-TV will carry four games and NBC Sports Chicago will televise two contests.
All games will start at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time unless otherwise noted. Chicago is one hour ahead of Arizona through March 10, then moves two hours ahead on March 11.
As always, every Cubs regular-season and playoff game will be carried on the 670 The Score airwaves.