(670 The Score) The Bears have hired Brock Olivo as their assistant special teams coach, they announced Friday evening.
Olivo, 41, was the Broncos’ special teams coordinator last season. Prior to that, he was the assistant special teams coordinator for the Chiefs, working under the respect Dave Toub, who was the Bears’ special teams coordinator for nine seasons in Chicago before leaving for Kansas City in 2013.
Olivo will now work under Chris Tabor, who the Bears hired as special teams coordinator last week.
A Missouri product, Olivo was a running back and special teams contributor for the Lions from 1998-2001.