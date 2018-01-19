CHICAGO (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman was the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, the latest in a rash of them in the city.
She was outside of a school in the 4900 block of West Montrose, waiting to pick up her grandchildren and reading a bible.
An armed suspect approached and demanded that she get out of her car, CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.
Police say a male black suspect, 18- to 22-years old, exited a small silver hatchback style vehicle with a gun pointed at the victim. A second suspect remained in small silver hatchback.
The victim got out of vehicle and the gunman took her purse and drove away in her car.
Both vehicles fled scene northbound towards Montrose.
The woman was not injured during the incident.