CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago West.
Not to be confused with the town of West Chicago, but that is name given by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to their new baby girl.
Why not Mid West–to go along with the theme started by older sister North West?
Perhaps for child No. 4. (Not that we are starting any rumors.)
Chicago was born Monday at 12:47 a.m,. weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Mr. West, of course, is from Chicago.
“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Ms. Kardashian West wrote in an online post titled “She’s Here!”
The couple also has a son named Saint.