CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — From directions and staying holy, to now hometowns – the West Family keeps their baby names interesting.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West revealed Friday the name of their third child and it’s no question the name was inspired by West’s hometown of Chicago.
The baby girl, born Monday via surrogate, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces, has been named Chicago.
Kardashian and West have two other children, daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.
“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, wrote on her app on Tuesday, January 16. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”