(WBBM Newsradio) — Iowa investigators say a Harper College professor shot at state troopers and motorists along I-80, and they say they’re not sure why.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
It happened on Jan. 11.
Harper College Associate Psychology Professor Charles Johnston drove from his home in Belvidere along I-80 to Cedar County, Iowa, according to Special Agent Ryan Herman of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Herman says Johnston had an encounter with a truck driver, shot at people at a gas station and then exchanged fire with state troopers who finally arrested him.
No one was hurt.
“It was remarkable no one was injured – including Mr. Johnston,” Agent Herman says.
Johnston is charged with attempted murder and assault of a police officer with a dangerous weapon.
Herman says it’s unclear to investigators what the motive for the shooting spree might have been.