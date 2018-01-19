CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman with a history of trying to sneak onto airline flights managed to slip past security and flew on a flight out of O’Hare.
Chicago police and airport security officials confirm Marilyn Hartman boarded the flight on Wednesday evening.
Officials said the plane took off with Hartman on board, but they would not identify the airline or flight number.
Charges of felony burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass on state land are pending, Chicago Police said.
She is expected to appear in court on Saturday.
In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration said: “This matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and TSA is working closely with our law enforcement and airline partners in that effort.
“During the initial investigation it was determined that the passenger was screened at the security checkpoint before boarding a flight. Upon learning of the incident TSA, and its aviation partners took immediate action to review security practices throughout the airport.”
Hartman has been arrested several times on trespassing charges for trying to sneak onto planes at O’Hare and Midway, including trying to board a plane at Midway without a ticket in July 2015 less than 24 hours after being released from jail.