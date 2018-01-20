(WBBM Newsradio) — The Democrat challenging Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle for her job says people in the County are angry with her for more than the failed soda tax.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti launched his campaign for board president amid the furor over the now-repealed Sweetened Beverage Tax.
He says people were angry about that but also about other taxes and actions Preckwinkle took — or didn’t take.
Fioretti says the incumbent hasn’t pressed hard enough on ethics, at least where Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios is concerned.
He also insists the hundreds of layoffs the county imposed after the soda tax revenue was lost are not necessary.
Fioretti is the guest on “At Issue,” which airs 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday.