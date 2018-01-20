(WBBM Newsradio) — Hundreds of Chicagoans stripped down and jumped into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan on Saturday.
There have been years when ice was covering the lake, but not today.
Plungers got lucky as warmer temperatures descended on Chicago. The skies were blue and it was sunny for the 17th Annual Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach today.
It felt like spring, and looked like summer, as people wore bikinis and shorts to the beach.
The Chicago Polar Bear Club raises money for needy Chicago families. Organizers say about 250 had registered for the event, and others showed up on the day of, ready to take a leap of faith.
Michele Fiore