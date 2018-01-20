(CBS) — Chicago Police officers shot and seriously wounded a man who was attacking a woman inside a Gresham neighborhood home Saturday morning on the South Side, according to police.
Officers witnessed the attack after being called to a domestic disturbance about 5:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ada, police said.
The officers then shot the man multiple times, Sgt. Rocco Alioto said. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the woman was likely stabbed. She also was hospitalized in serious condition.
Police body cameras captured the shooting, Alioto said.
The officers will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days per CPD policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.
