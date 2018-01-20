(CBS) — A Grayslake woman infamous for trying to get on flights illegally — and last week succeeding, flying to London — would be released on bond but placed on electronic monitoring, under conditions set by a Cook County judge Saturday.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, snuck onto a British Airways flight last Sunday at O’Hare International Airport. In London, she did not provide a passport, and authorities sent her back to Chicago, where she was charged Friday with trespassing and theft.

Hartman for years has stowed away on flights or tried to board flights for which she has no ticket or boarding pass. She previously has been jailed and insisted she would not cause trouble again.

Then, early this week, she was able to get on the plane to London and made it over the Atlantic. Assistant State’s Attorney Maria McCarthy says Hartman was able to get past a variety of security screeners and airline employees.

Prosecutors say Hartman had unsuccessfully tried to get onto a flight to Connecticut before taking a shuttle bus to O’Hare’s International terminal.

Hartman appeared at a bond hearing Saturday. That’s where the judge effectively agreed to release her on a $25,000 I-bond, with the stipulation that authorities must monitor her electronically. She also must undergo a mental health assessment and stay away from O’Hare.

Hartman is considered a flight risk. She is next expected in court Jan. 25.