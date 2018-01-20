(WBBM Newsradio) — What’s meant to be a fun tie-in to President’s Day has the Volo Auto Museum in Lake County closely monitoring its social media accounts for nasty comments.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Volo Auto Museum director Brian Grams figured there would be some pushback when they decided to feature the Trump golden edition Cadillac limousine from 1988.
Indeed, there has been pushback — of an unexpectedly ugly kind. The museum has been taking down inappropriate comments.
Grams says the exhibit is not meant to be political, just historical. The car the museum is featuring is one of only two Trump-branded limos ever built. The model did not get beyond the prototype stage.
The car at the museum was formerly owned by President Trump, the museum says.
Children who see it on President’s Day will get two postcards featuring the limo. Their encouraged to keep one, and send the other to the White House — a letter of praise or criticism.
Grams says he hopes kids use more tact than some of the adults on social media.