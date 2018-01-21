CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in the Southwest Side Scottsdale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
He was struck about 9:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Cicero, police said. The vehicle drove away after the crash.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.
Neighbors say the victim sometimes stayed at a nearby hotel, and would often visit the gas station on the other side of Cicero.
Julie Rose, who works nearby, says over the last two years, four people have been injured or killed crossing the Cicero’s seven lanes of traffic, including a separate death just months ago.
No one was in custody as the Major Accidents Unit and Area Central detectives conducted a death investigation.
