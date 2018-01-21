CHICAGO (CBS) — The partial shutdown of the federal government continues Sunday, with negotiations failing late Saturday night.

CBS News reports House and Senate lawmakers geared up for another round of negotiations to end the government shutdown as it enters its second day, ramping up for a rare Sunday session aimed at striking a deal on spending and immigration that would reopen federal agencies ahead of the work week.

On CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said the lower chamber has agreed to accept a short-term deal that would fund the government through Feb. 8 if the Senate is able to pass such a bill.

Senate Democrats, however, are unlikely to support a revised bill without concessions on immigration from the GOP. They are holding out for the inclusion of a guarantee for Dreamers currently in limbo.

Saturday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina hinted at one possibility: a bill that would fund the government in exchange for a commitment to move onto immigration after Feb. 8, CBS News reports.

“After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives,” Graham said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

What does the shutdown affect?

Some national parks will close, including the Statue of Liberty

Thousands of internal revenue service employees will stay home, just as tax season begins

Members of the military won’t get paid

Hours before Congress is set to reconvene, President Trump took to Twitter to blame Democrats for the shutdown. He also called on the Senate to eliminate the 60-vote threshold with the so-called “nuclear option” to abolish the filibuster:

“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!”

The Senate will vote on a Feb. 8 bill at 1 a.m. Monday, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

