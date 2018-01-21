CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old “high risk” girl reported missing early Sunday from the West Garfield Park neighborhood has been found.
Miracle Wheeler was last seen near the 4400 block of West Van Buren, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings with blue and pink flowers, black boots and a red shirt with a hood, police said.
Wheeler was with 22-year-old Rayonna Smith, a 5-foot-2, 175-pound black woman with a light complexion, police said.
Wheeler has since returned home.