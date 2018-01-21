Filed Under:Missing Child, Missing Girl, West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old “high risk” girl reported missing early Sunday from the West Garfield Park neighborhood has been found.

Miracle Wheeler was last seen near the 4400 block of West Van Buren, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

screen shot 2018 01 21 at 6 31 46 am 4 Year Old High Risk Girl Missing From West Garfield Park Found

Miracle Wheeler | Chicago Police

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings with blue and pink flowers, black boots and a red shirt with a hood, police said.

Wheeler was with 22-year-old Rayonna Smith, a 5-foot-2, 175-pound black woman with a light complexion, police said.

screen shot 2018 01 21 at 6 32 11 am 4 Year Old High Risk Girl Missing From West Garfield Park Found

Rayonna Smith | Chicago Police

Wheeler has since returned home.

