CHICAGO (CBS) — A young woman is fighting for her life after she was shot outside her Bridgeport home, about a block away from the Chicago Police superintendent’s residence.
The 18-year-old was shot in the head and stomach around dinner time Sunday. She has a twin sister and lives at home with her mother, CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.
The shooting happened about 1.5 blocks from the home of Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.
Police said the victim’s boyfriend has ties to street gangs, but are not saying much more about a motive.
Neighbors who called 911 described a scene of chaos and panic following the shooting.