CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — DuPage County has received more reports of cougar sightings since one might have been spotted in Glendale Heights last week.
On Friday, someone thought they saw a cougar on the west side of the East Branch Forest Preserve in Glendale Heights.
A forest preserve police officer was sent to investigate and reported seeing an animal that might be a cougar.
Erik Neidy, the director of natural resources for the DuPage County Forest Preserves, says since those first reports, they’ve received several phone calls as well as social media posts about possible sightings.
Neidy suspects media reports of the earlier sighting made other people think something they saw was also a cougar. He admits it’s possible some of the sightings are genuine, but points out actual cougar sightings in Illinois are extremely rare.
The Forest Preserve remains open, including the section where dogs are allowed to go off-leash.
Signs have been posted to warn visitors of the possible cougar sighting.