(670 The Score) The Cubs on Monday officially re-signed lefty reliever Brian Duensing to a two-year deal.
The deal is worth $7 million, a source confirmed to 670 The Score last week when news of his agreement first broke.
Duensing, 34, posted a 2.74 ERA in 62 1/3 innings in 2017, primarily working as the team’s left-handed specialist.
Duensing has a career 4.01 ERA. He’ll be a familiar face in a bullpen that will have a new look elsewhere, as the Cubs lost closer Wade Davis to the Rockies and reliever Hector Rondon to the Astros. The team signed right-hander Brandon Morrow, who will likely serve as its closer, and submarine righty Steve Cisek.