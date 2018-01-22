CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — “Stranger Things” star David Harbour has promised to perform the wedding of an Illinois couple.

Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi hit, says he plans on getting ordained and preforming a wedding ceremony in Springfield for Ericka Millholland and Daniel Rockwood.

It all started last week on Twitter, as all good things do. Millholland tweeted at the actor saying, “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!”

Harbour responded, laying down the demands: “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece.” He added the hashtag, “#allthecakes.”

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

And so, the twitterverse was off. It took less than 24 hours for Harbour’s request to snowball beyond the 125,000 retweets.

Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us… https://t.co/Ht0kDCl5hz — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 18, 2018

Milholland took to Twitter to thank everyone. “Thank you everyone for the retweets. You all are awesome! #TwitterIsTheBest #AllTheCakes.”

That’s my best friend and I get to marry him in 268 days. 😍😍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4KNP8ScMj9 — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) December 21, 2017

Some poked fun at the fact that Harbour is requiring the first piece of cake. To that, he said, “I will allow the smearing of it on each other’s faces, licking icing off fingers and all other bride and groom cake shenanigans, but the actual first whole piece is mine, dammit.”

Following Millholland’s victory, additional requests started rolling in:

1. Goal achieved. I officially support this, provided you are actually Erie High seniors (not properly vetted by my staff)(Go Tigers), you keep those grades up and y’all maintain a safe distance during those slow dances, kids.❤️ https://t.co/k3qt7R6c7H — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 20, 2018