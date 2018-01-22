CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — “Stranger Things” star David Harbour has promised to perform the wedding of an Illinois couple.
Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi hit, says he plans on getting ordained and preforming a wedding ceremony in Springfield for Ericka Millholland and Daniel Rockwood.
It all started last week on Twitter, as all good things do. Millholland tweeted at the actor saying, “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!”
Harbour responded, laying down the demands: “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece.” He added the hashtag, “#allthecakes.”
And so, the twitterverse was off. It took less than 24 hours for Harbour’s request to snowball beyond the 125,000 retweets.
Milholland took to Twitter to thank everyone. “Thank you everyone for the retweets. You all are awesome! #TwitterIsTheBest #AllTheCakes.”
Some poked fun at the fact that Harbour is requiring the first piece of cake. To that, he said, “I will allow the smearing of it on each other’s faces, licking icing off fingers and all other bride and groom cake shenanigans, but the actual first whole piece is mine, dammit.”
Following Millholland’s victory, additional requests started rolling in: