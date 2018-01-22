Eagles fans.(Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

By Dan Bernstein —

670TheScore.com senior columnist

(670 The Score) Sure, the government is at a standstill, Tom Brady and the Patriots are snatching souls and going back to the Super Bowl and TSA just announced that they think terrorists are trying to bomb a plane headed for the United States, but it’s all OK.

Everything is fine as long as you’re watching that Eagles fan smashing himself into a subway pillar, over and over again.

It appeared everywhere Sunday night, just five seconds long and posted by a Twitter user named Anthony. Shot from the inside of a moving train car after the Eagles’ unlikely thrashing of the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, it depicts a fan in a No. 20 Eagles jersey running on the platform alongside the moving train, only to glance at his feet just long enough to not see the tiled stanchion in front of him.

And it’s glorious.

Viewers of a certain age will remember the scene from the movie “Airplane!,” which parodies a scene from the 1944 film “Since You Went Away” in which a soldier boards a train headed off for war and his girl runs with it as it departs, unwilling to lose sight of her beloved. In the comedy bit, the woman smashes herself into pole after pole while trying to keep up with the moving plane, knocking them down. But in the case of the Eagles fan, the pole wins.

So as you greet another week of confronting little but misery and inhumanity, inequality and anger and injustice, know that there’s at least this wonderful five-second oasis of happiness.

