CHICAGO (CBS) — A Plainfield man was charged with driving under the influence after a fatal crash early Saturday on Interstate 55 near Bolingbrook.
Officers responded at 1:52 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Interstate 355, according to Illinois State Police.
Carlos Ortiz, a 31-year-old from Plainfield, was taken to Amita Bolingbrook Hospital, where he died at 2:33 a.m., according to police and the Will County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy Saturday found Ortiz suffered multiple injuries from the crash, but did not rule on his final cause and manner of death pending further reports.
Brian Larson, 36, was also injured in the crash, state police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Larson was later charged with driving under the influence, state police said.
No other injuries were reported, state police said.
