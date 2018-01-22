CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Goodwill has returned a very valuable donation that a family never intended to give.
It was a book donated to the Goodwill facility in Machesney Park, just north of Rockford. But as Goodwill’s Shannon Harper explains, it wasn’t an ordinary book. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“As our donation attendants were processing the donations, they noticed that the book was hallowed out and they opened it up and low and behold it was some uncirculated silver coins,” Harper said.
Those coins are worth about $10,000. Harper said the family didn’t realize the coins were in the book, because it was part of the estate of a deceased relative.
Goodwill Finance Director Naomi Miller worked with Chase Bank to track down the owner, who had no idea where the coins had gone.