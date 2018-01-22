CHICAGO (CBS) — The House followed the Senate in passing legislation to reopen the government after a weekend-long shutdown. The measure now goes to President Donald Trump Monday night for his signature, enabling the government to reopen for business Tuesday morning.
CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole shows us the impact the shutdown is having on Chicago, such as postal carrier Martin Jones, who continued walking his North Side route.
“The snow and the rain will slow you down, but the mail must go through,” he said.
Funded through stamps and other retail payments, the U.S. Postal Service was up and running. U.S. passports services are financed, in part, through similar payment programs that kept doors open at Chicago’s passport office.
One woman said she waited for only about 30 minutes.
The 37 recruiters assigned to the U.S. Army’s Chicago operations were all on the job Monday, part of the 1.3 million uniformed military personnel still on duty with their next paychecks due Feb. 1.
“We’ve had no impact on our operations. We are still enlisting individuals, still shipping individuals to basic training,” said U.S. Army Capt. Steven Alquesta.
But outside downtown federal offices, many groups of workers were told to go home.
Many federal websites posted warnings. One from the National Park Service told users road maintenance, restrooms and trash collection could be impacted.