(CBS) – Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman is locked up now, but last week she eluded flight attendants, pilots and even TSA security and flew from Chicago to London.

Her antics at O’Hare International Airport are captured on surveillance tape.

In 2014, Hartman asked how she could possibly get past airport security.

Indeed, she has gotten through numerous security lines. Hartman’s latest security breech began in Terminal 3 on Jan. 14. Around 2 p.m., she’s seen on security tape at Checkpoint 7A.

According to authorities, she hides her face with her hair, and while the TSA agent is checking passengers, she slips by.

Once through security, she tries to board a flight to Connecticut. Waiting in line, Hartman hides behind a passenger, but when she attempts to dart down the ramp, the ticket agent stops her and tells her to sit down.

Hartman leaves and is next seen on video boarding a shuttle bus to Terminal 5. Authorities don’t explain how she got on the bus; passengers are supposed to show a boarding pass and passport.

Authorities assume Hartman spent the night at Terminal 5 because the next day, Jan. 15, she’s seen at the British Airways gate, M12, where Flight 294 is headed to London.

As an agent is checking passports, Hartman slips past, hides in a small room for just a few seconds and then heads down the ramp. She finds an empty seat on board a plane. When it takes off, Hartman is on board.

Customs authorities in London stopped Hartman, who did not have a passport. She was sent back to Chicago late last week.

She was charged Friday, and a judge has set up conditions for her release on bond. They would include electronic monitoring and psychiatric treatment.