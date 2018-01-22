(670 The Score) Right-hander Michael Kopech, outfielder Luis Robert and infielder Jake Burger highlighted the list of 22 non-roster invitees to White Sox spring training.
Kopech, 21, is No. 11 on Baseball America’s list of top 100 prospects. He had a 2.88 ERA and struck out 172 batters in 134 1/3 innings in 2017, when he finished the season at Triple-A. He’s a prime candidate to be promoted to the big league level later in the season.
Robert, a 20-year-old whom the White Sox signed out of Cuba last May, is ranked as the No. 58 prospect in the game by Baseball America. Burger was the team’s first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft.
The White Sox also agreed Monday to minor league contracts with right-hander Rob Scahill, right-hander Chris Volstad, right-hander Michael Ynoa, left-hander T.J. House, infielder Patrick Leonard and infielder Matt Skole. All six players received a non-roster invite to spring training.
Other players to receive non-roster invites to spring training were right-hander Chris Beck, right-hander Dylan Cease, right-hander Tyler Danish, right-hander Dane Dunning, right-hander Alex Hansen, right-hander Jordan Stephens, right-hander Connor Walsh, left-hander Brian Clark, left-hander Jordan Guerrero, catcher Zack Collins, catcher Alfredo Gonzalez, catcher Seby Zavala and outfielder Jacob May.
Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 4 prospect in the game, didn’t need a non-roster invite to spring training because he’s already on the 40-man roster.
White Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14, while position players follow on Feb. 19. The first full squad workout will take place on Feb. 19.