Paramedics, Firefighters Help Hawthorn Woods Woman Deliver Baby At Home

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Hawthorn Woods baby arrived faster than expected this weekend, thanks to Lake Zurich firefighters.

Carolyn Dale said her daughter was a week late when she started having contractions that escalated quickly Saturday night.

After her water broke, Dale told her husband to call 911.

She said three paramedics were in her bedroom within minutes and they started coaching her while Dale’s husband was caring for their daughter, Hunter.

“So he [Dale’s husband] wasn’t even in the room so I was just looking at a sea of probably seven to nine men in my room – all strangers,” Dale said.

They guided Dale through a quick birth – and took care of the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck – with humor, professionalism and kindness.

A healthy Skylar Aurora Joanis was born at 6:44 p.m. Saturday night – a mere 74 minutes after Dale started feeling contractions.

She said having seven to ten male paramedics and firefighters there for the birth brought a different kind of energy than when she delivered her first child 21 months ago.

“They were so professional, they were kind, they were funny, they were help and because that all kind of came together it really helped deliver this baby quickly,” Dale said.

By the time Dale arrived at the hospital, she didn’t consider them strangers anymore and was crying out of gratitude.

She was able to thank the first three paramedics who arrived and plans to bring little Skylar by the fire house sometime after the baby’s released from the hospital, which is expected to be later Monday.

“They now have become my buddies instead of strangers,” Dale said.