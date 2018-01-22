(WBBM Newsradio) — The Whitney Young Public Library at 79th and King Drive is getting an extreme makeover that will make the well-used facility even more attractive to neighborhood residents.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
The $12 million library renovation will use the exterior walls of the original structure as part of what’s essentially a new building.
At the groundbreaking, Public Library Director Brian Bannon says the new facility will feature an early learning play space and a high-tech media lab for teenagers.
Even before the modernization, the Whitney Young Library was the top library for computer use. Now, computer offerings will be expanded in the new facility.
