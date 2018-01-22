CHICAGO (CBS) — Wilmer Catalan-Ramirez, an immigrant father from the Back of the Yards neighborhood who was detained March 27, 2017 as part of a nationwide operation targeting potential gang members, was released from detention Monday.

His home was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting on “false information obtained by the Chicago Police Department indicating he was a gang member.”

ICE to release undocumented father held 10 mos based on false info indicating he was a gang member @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/gzFiznaXVe — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) January 22, 2018

A crowd gathered outside ICE headquarters in the Loop to cheer Catalan-Ramirez on after his release.

“I thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. I have no words to express the gratitude that I feel for all of the people that supported me,” Catalan-Ramirez said through a translator. “I am happy to be here with my family.”

He is a father of three.

About to be surprised -These 2 kids do not know their dad is about to be released from ICE . @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fCgmiLlV9U — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) January 22, 2018

Catalan-Ramirez filed a federal lawsuit against the city in December; which resulted in a settlement.

During his imprisonment, Catalan-Ramirez once faced deportation. For the time being, his legal status remains a question mark. His attorney would only say that he is awaiting adjudication on his visa application.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)