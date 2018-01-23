(670 The Score) Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford worked out off the ice Monday and Tuesday as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury that includes reported vertigo-like symptoms.
“Yeah, I think he is getting closer,” coach Joel Quenneville said, according to the Sun-Times. “He was in again today, had a good workout, feeling much better. When we get him on the ice soon here, hopefully, then we’ll get a better assessment.”
Crawford has been sidelined since leaving midgame in a loss on Dec. 23. He had taken a hit during a game two days prior against the Stars and appeared to be shaken up.
The team has been mostly mum about his status, and his appearance at the United Center on Monday as the Blackhawks fell to the Lightning was his first there in weeks.
The 33-year-old Crawford was enjoying one of his best seasons before being injured, posting a .929 save percentage and 2.27 goals-allowed average in 28 games.