CHICAGO (CBS) — A house caught fire Monday morning in north suburban Evanston.
Crews were on scene about 5:20 a.m. attacking the house fire just west of the intersection of Oakton Street and Asbury Avenue in Evanston, according to the Evanston Police Department.
The intersection was shut down and residents were advised to avoid the area. It opened back up around 7:20 a.m.
